Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Friday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will provide all possible support in organising the International Mushaira as the city needs academic and literary activities.

“Technology has taken away the spice of mutual communication. The International Mushaira is the identity of Karachi, and it is the responsibility of every citizen of Karachi to make it successful,” the administrator expressed these views while speaking to the management committee of the 28th International Mushaira under Sakinan-e-Shehr-e-Quaid.

Convener Mehmood Ahmed Khan led the delegation. On the occasion, Farhan Rehman, Rafiq Pardesi, Jamal Azhar, Faheem Siddiqui, Tanveer Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, Khalid Nadeem Shamsi, Senior Director of Information KMC Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present.

The Karachi administrator said that the International Mushaira is a breath of fresh air in the suffocating environment. The arrival of poets from all over the world to Karachi will spread the positive impression of this city all over the world.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that Karachi will be a host for the successful organisation of International Mushair and KMC will set up a cell in this regard which will work day and night in organising the Mushaira at the Expo Centre. He said that our effort will be the same as last year to organise the Mushaira in a grand manner. “Poets from different countries of the world will come in the mushaira and made it memorable,” he added.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that behind the organisation of any successful program there is continuous dedication, hard work and struggle. He said that since 1989, this is the biggest mushaira of Karachi city, in which prominent poets from all over the world including Pakistan participated.