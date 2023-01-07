Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the merger of erstwhile FaTa into Khyber pakhtunkhwa a watershed moment in the development and prosperity of the tribal people.

PTI provincial government has left no stone unturned in its commitment to the development and rehabilitation of the merged districts, he maintained. he was addressing a meeting of the elected public representatives from the newly merged districts at Chief Minister house. provincial Ministers anwar Zeb and Iqbal wazir, former federal minister Noor-ul-haq Qadri, and many members of the national and provincial assemblies also attended the meeting.

The CM alleged that the federal government was attempting to sabotage the ongoing development process in Kp province by withholding provincial funds. he stated that just rs 5 billion out of the rs 55 billion development budget for the combined districts has been supplied so far, while only rs 60 billion of the rs 85 billion current budget has been issued.

The chief minister stated that the province administration successfully concluded the merger process despite several hurdles. “The provincial government had to start from zero in most of the merged districts because no attention was paid to the development of these areas in the past,” he said, adding that a new era of development has begun in the merged districts by introducing special development programmes aimed at redressing the tribal people’s decades-long deprivation.

The chief minister stated that the existing provincial administration has taken several actions over the previous four years that have resulted in considerable improvements to the overall services delivery system. Despite several hurdles, the province administration has demonstrated that it is not only devoted to the development and prosperity of tribal areas but has also gone above and beyond its capabilities to do so. he maintained that among the significant measures achieved by his government are the integration of Levies and Khasadars into regular police, the regularisation of ex-FaTa project staff, and the provision of medical equipment and emergency medicine.

Mehmood Khan further said that significant steps were taken in the education sector such as providing scholarships to male and female students from merged districts, recruiting new teachers, solarising schools, building playgrounds, establishing and upgrading educational institutions, and establishing science and IT laboratories. Other significant initiatives made in the amalgamated regions include road development and restoration, the formation of micro hydro plants, the construction of new grid stations, transformer and feeder installation, and so on.

Similarly, he stated that visible progress has been made in other areas such as industry, tourism, agriculture, irrigation, and law and justice. The chief minister expressed regrets that the federal government had gone to great length to damage the Kp province’s development path. It has denied the provision of province’s lawful funds. If the imported rulers are unwilling or unable to work for the development of merged areas, they should avoid creating impediments for the provincial government, the CM added.