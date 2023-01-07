Share:

Peshawar - Development work in the merged districts is providing delight to the people, said arshad ayub, Minister of Irrigation in Khyber pakhtunkhwa during a mid-year review meeting of current and new projects under the Irrigation Department’s annual Development Program (ADP) for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the merged districts.

The irrigation department’s projects in the merged areas are moving rapidly. Thousands of acres of land in the merging districts will be irrigated once these projects are completed. some of the projects are nearing completion and will benefit the public soon. The conference attendees were given a full briefing on the ongoing and new initiatives in the merged districts under the yearly development programme. work on 17 projects in the merged districts is now underway, and two additional projects will begin this year, with four projects nearing completion.

The provincial Irrigation Minister expressed pleasure with the speed of work during the meeting and offered directions for future development. he went on to say that official tasks should be carried out to the best of one’s ability. with the keen interest of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, record initiatives in many sectors have been initiated in the merged districts, the rewards of which have begun to be seen by the people.