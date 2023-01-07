Share:

Peshawar - The second round of the KP Vice Chancellors’ conference, after reviewing the universities’ financial and administrative issues on Friday, agreed to offer students the best possible facilities. The meeting was presided over by Ghulam Ali, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor of public sector universities, while 17 vice chancellors from various institutions attended the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the chancellor stated that problems at public-sector organisations have increased as a result of suspected financial and administrative irregularities. He claimed that the provincial government has not been providing subsidies to universities, which has exacerbated the financial problems at public sector institutions, while the federal government has assisted institutions in addition to providing regular funding. He also expressed reservations about the level of education supplied in universities. He asserted that universities have failed to produce enough graduates to meet the needs of both institutions and the market. The KP governor indicated that he was drafting a paper about university issues which he planned to submit to the standing committees of the National, Provincial, and Senate of Pakistan. The vice chancellors of 32 universities presented extensive presentations to the chancellors on their respective institutions. They also made recommendations for problems’ resolution and academic environment’s enhancement on their campuses.