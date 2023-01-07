Share:

Financial discipline and austerity can only be achieved if the leadership of three constitutional institutions (executive, parliament, and judiciary) enforces it on themselves, to be strictly followed by all state-funded civil and security departments. We can emulate strict financial discipline and austerity measures adopted by Quaid, or teachings of Holy Prophet PBUH and his close disciples, or those adopted by the US president, etc., instead of choosing to lead a lifestyle of reckless monarchs, etc.

The casual manner in which state resources are misused by powerful stakeholders and public officeholders, even with the threat of looming financial bankruptcy is shocking. It is not just the lifestyle of elected executives and public office holders, but the paid civil and uniformed services, which has become a burden for a country where over 30 million citizens are displaced by recent floods and international inflation, and food shortages have deprived millions of even one meal.

Yet, every public officeholder wants to have a private executive jet and helicopter for transportation, even if the intended journey is for personal reasons, political campaigns, etc. Instead of curtailing such practices and abuse of power, these gross irregularities are being regularized in violation of all norms, ethics, and morality.

This country has been embarrassed by Toshakhana Gifts, exchanged between two countries, which should have been deposited with the state, instead of being taken away at fraction of market value. Now, these gifts are being sold without any shame or remorse.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.