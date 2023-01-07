Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday said the provincial government was taking steps to ensure the best security arrangements for the successful conduct of the digital census. He ex­pressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding prepa­rations for conducting the seventh digital census in the province. Additional Chief Secretary Interior Zahid Saleem, Secretary Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldini along with military officials and all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meet­ing through video link. The chief secretary said the federal government was going to conduct a digital census for the first time in the country saying that the Census was very important in any country because it provides information about population size, economic condition and migration, in the light of this. He said the provincial government would conduct the census in the province at the ap­pointed time with full re­sponsibility and all neces­sary arrangements to be made to ensure its trans­parency. He said the census was a constitutional obliga­tion and to complete it ev­eryone has to perform their duty with full honesty and transparency, because this census process would play a key role for the planners. The current census is an important step towards set­ting goals for the future de­velopment process and giv­ing a new dimension to the development journey and on the basis of this, the be­ginning of the coming jour­ney will be determined, he said. He said if the census process was conducted on the right lines, it has many advantages, so the census data was correct, and then it would not destroy the rights of any class and could not create a feeling of depriva­tion in any class. When each province and each region will be included in the de­velopment process of the country according to their population, so there will be a sense of unity in the whole country, he noted. He also directed that all deputy commissioners should hold DICC meetings in their re­spective districts.