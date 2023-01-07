Share:

Lahore - The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 69.80 billion on the free treatment of more than 3.165 million people through indoor treatment under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals.

This data was shared by the Health department during a meeting, presided over by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, held to review the facilities provided to the people of Punjab under universal health insurance and the steps taken to empanel more hospitals, here on Friday. According to the data the program is being implemented in 795 public and private hospitals including 191 public and 604 private hospitals where free indoor treatment facilities are being provided. Under the Sehat Sahulat Program more than 722,000 people received facility of Dialysis,72,100 Coronary Angiography, 82,000 women underwent through process of normal delivery, 320,000 cesarean, 46,200 Hernia surgery, 49,300 chemotherapy, 39,000 citizens received angioplasty treatment, more than 243,200 citizens received eye treatment/operation and 120,000 citizens availed heart surgery through the Sehat Sahulat Program so far. The Health Minister informed that Cyberknife treatment facility had also been provided to cancer patients through Sehat Sahulat Card.

Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq and other officers participated in the meeting.