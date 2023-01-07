Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 69.80 billion on the free treatment of more than 3.165 million people through indoor treatment un­der Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals.

This data was shared by the Health department during a meeting, presided over by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yas­min Rashid, held to review the facilities provided to the peo­ple of Punjab under universal health insurance and the steps taken to empanel more hospi­tals, here on Friday.

According to the data the program is being implement­ed in 795 public and private hospitals including 191 pub­lic and 604 private hospitals where free indoor treatment facilities are being provided.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Program more than 722,000 people received facility of Dialysis,72,100 Coronary Angiography, 82,000 women underwent through pro­cess of normal delivery, 320,000 cesarean, 46,200 Hernia surgery,49,300 che­motherapy, 39,000 citizens received angioplasty treat­ment, more than 243,200 citizens received eye treat­ment/operation and 120,000 citizens availed heart surgery through the Sehat Sahulat Program so far. The Health Minister informed that Cy­berknife treatment facility had also been provided to cancer patients through Se­hat Sahulat Card.

Special Secretary Syed Wa­jid Ali Shah, Additional Secre­tary Finance Shahida Farrukh, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq, officers of State Life Insurance Company, COO Punjab Health Initiative Man­agement Company Shamshad Khan and other officers par­ticipated in the meeting.