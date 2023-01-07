Share:

KARACHI- Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Friday met with Mohajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed at his residence. The Sindh governor was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at MQM-H chief residence. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the current political situation, the unification of the MQM factions and other matters pertaining to Urban Sindh. It is pertinent to mention here that efforts were underway for the unification of all Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions.