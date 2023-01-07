Share:

ANKARA-The South Korean spy agency believed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s public appearance with his young daughter demonstrated his intention to hand over power to his children, local media reported. During a closed-door briefing to lawmakers on Thursday, the South Korean spy agency also shared its assessment of former North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and said apparently he has been purged, The Korea Herald reported.

“The NIS (National Intelligence Service) believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s public appearance with his daughter is intended to showcase his will to pass on the regime to his children.”a