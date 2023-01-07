Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) has asked the Ministry of Interior to vacate the FATA House, Islamabad, and hand over the possession of the building to the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Committee met at the Parliament House here under the chairmanship of Muhammad Jamal ud Din MNA. The committee discussed the issue of FATA House Islamabad briefly and recommended to the Ministry of Interior to vacate the FATA House, Islamabad and hand it over to the KP government as it is the property of the provincial government after FATA merger. The committee also asked the ministry to submit a report in this regard to the committee accordingly. The committee discussed the agenda regarding non-inclusion of students from Deeni Madaaris as well as students from erstwhile FATA into Prime Minister’s Laptop scheme, in detail. In this regard, the Chairman HEC informed the committee while briefing that 9500 laptops were given to the FATA students under the laptop scheme. After the briefing, the committee recommended to the Chairman HEC to sit together with the management of Wafaq-ul-Madaaris to amend the existing policy and also include the Deeni Madaaris students in the said laptop scheme.

The committee was also briefed by the Secretary Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Islamabad on the increase of medical/dental seats in medical/dental colleges across the country for FATA students in view of the Cabinet decision made in its meeting held on 2nd March, 2017. The Secretary PMC informed the committee that the seats were increased only for session 2022-23. The committee appreciated the PMC on quick response in allocating the additional seats, however the committee recommended to the Pakistan Medical Commission to issue a one-time notification for doubling of seats in medical/dental colleges across the country by 2028, so as to resolve the issue once for all.