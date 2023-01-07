Share:

KARACHI-NADRA will conduct biometric verification of vehicle owners across Sindh through its ‘Sahulat Programme’ to discourage vehicles operating on open letters and fake documents or without transfer.

An agreement has been inked, on Friday, between Sindh Department of Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics and National Database and Registration Authority at a signing ceremony held here.

The agreement was signed by Director Excise Admin Waheed Sheikh on behalf of Sindh Excise Department and Head of e-Government Salman Malik on behalf of NADRA in presence of Secretary Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Sindh Atif Rehman and Director General Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwer and other officers.

Under the agreement, initially spanning over three years in the first phase, process of biometric verification of vehicle owners would start through NADRA Sahulat Programme. Under this agreement, vehicles operating on fake documents and vehicles operating without transfer or running on open letters will be discouraged.

Sindh Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in a statement, termed the agreement as another step towards providing convenience to the people of Sindh.

In this modern era of technology many problems have been solved through biometric authentication, he said and maintained that the agreement would prove helpful in developing Sindh Excise Department on modern lines as well.