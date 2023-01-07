Share:

HYDERABAD - The National Women’s Gymnastics Championship 2023 will start today (Jan 7) at the Gymnasium Academy Hall, Sindh University, Jamshoro. President, Sindh Gymnastics Association, Ahmed Ali Rajput informed here on Friday the participants from all the provinces and the units affiliated with the Pakistan Gymnastics Federation would participate. The event would be held under the supervision of the Secretary General of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation Pervaiz Ahmed. Director Centre for Physical Education, Health and Sports Sciences of Sindh University Jamshoro Prof Dr Akram Ansari will inaugurate the championship.