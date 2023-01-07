Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday next 100 days were crucial for Pakistani politics as the country was facing economic and political challenges.

In a tweet, the former interior minister lamented that the poor people were struggling to make both ends meet but the “77 ministers” were enjoying their rule on the country. Taking a dig at the government’s efforts to revive the loan programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the government was ready to become a slave. “No one can compete with the government in the art of begging,” he added.

Mr Ahmed said the rulers had made Ishaq Dar finance minister instead of brining their dollars parked in foreign countries back to Pakistan. As for the political situation in Punjab, he said Imran Khan would take the decision of dissolving the assemblies or quitting them but asserted, “election will take place at any cost”.