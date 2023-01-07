Share:

Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday no airport was being sold and the best operators were being recruited to manage the affairs better.

He said the railway employees had been working tirelessly and the green line – that will bring improvement in Karachi’s transport services - would start during this month.

The minister clarified the government had decided to outsource the operations of three airports only, while refuting speculations of any airport being sold.

He added the railways employees had burnt the midnight oil for the revival of railway tracks and urged his political opponents to not spread false disappointment about the railways among the people.