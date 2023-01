Share:

PESHAWAR - North Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Farhan was wounded in a traffic accident on Friday. The police officer was on way to Bannu when the accident occurred near Esha check-post. He was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Miran Shah for treatment.

According to police sources, the injured DPO was being shifted from Miran Shah to Peshawar through a hellicopter.