LAHORE-In a country that spends about 3.38% of its GDP on healthcare, the total number of cigarette smokers is alarmingly high; at 20.2% in 2020. In its efforts to achieve the national health goals, Pakistan could follow in Britain’s footsteps in reducing this number. It is vital to bring healthcare policies in action that could help people lead a better and healthier life.

However, the UK’s road to fewer cigarette smokers has been bumpy, to say the least; Despite graphic images and warnings on cigarette packs, 9 out of 10 Brits will continue to smoke combustible cigarettes while being aware of the harm that it poses to their health, and this is a problem.

Smokers worldwide are faced with the same dilemma everyday as they continue smoking. In addition to traditional public health interventions, the UK plans to strategically bring down the number of smokers down to 5% within the next 7 years, from 15.5% in 2016.

Designed to heat tobacco without burning it or producing smoke, heated tobacco products have been on the market for a while now. Data from 11 studies with over 2600 people in the UK showed that those who switched from cigarettes to heated tobacco had lower levels of exposure to harmful chemicals, but higher levels than those who stopped using tobacco completely.