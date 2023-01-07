Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday he had told the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the government’s resolve to complete the terms of IMF’s programme.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said he had held a telephonic conversation with the IMF MD on Friday. “I also explained Pakistan’s economic difficulties especially after the devastating floods. IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon,” he added in a tweet.

On Friday, Managing Director International Monetary Fund Ms Kristalina Georgieva called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over telephone and reiterated her commitment to help Pakistan in the difficult period. She also expressed her deep sympathy and concern on the human and material losses due to the recent floods.

The prime minister thanked the managing director for her concern over the fallout of the floods and extended invitation to her to participate in the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference at Geneva. The IMF MD thanked the prime minister for the invitation but explained that as the IMF Board meetings had been prefixed for Monday and Tuesday, she would only be able to join the conference virtually.

The prime minister assured the official that Pakistan was committed to successfully completing the ongoing IMF programme and thanked her for her understanding and empathy of the challenges that Pakistan had been facing.