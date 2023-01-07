Share:

“It is Mardi Gras custom for all gentlemen

to bow and all ladies to curtsy when presented

to the Mardi Gras King and Queens.”

–Huber

The origins of Mardi Grass can be traced back to medieval Europe during the 17 and 18 centuries. During 1699, the French-Canadian explorer Jean Baptiste Le Moyne Sieur de Bienville arrived at the ground 60 miles away from New Orleans. He named it ‘Point du Mardi Gras’ when his men realised it was the eve of a festive holiday. By 1703, the tiny settlement celebrated America’s first Mardi Gras. By 1704, Mobile established a secret society that lasted until 1709.