LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Direc­tor General Zeeshan Javed on Friday visited the Greater Iqbal Park and National History museum to review the facilities being provid­ed to the visitors.

He inspected cleanli­ness condition of the park and museum be­sides reviewing the plantation target for 2023. He directed the museum administration to take extra measures for the preservation of national heritage.

He said that National History museum had a leading role for con­necting the young gen­eration with their his­torical heritage.

The directed general also visited the boating lake in Greater Iqbal park and directed the staff to make arrange­ments for improving the cleanliness condi­tion of the lake