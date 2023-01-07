Share:

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Officials of Dhamial police station have arrested a man on charges of raping a woman by storming into her house, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ashfaq Ahmed against whom a case was lodged under section 376 of PPC with Police Station (PS) Dhamial, he added.

According to him, a woman appeared before officials of PS Dhamial stating that she was busy in household work when all of a sudden, a man namely Ashfaq Ahmed entered the house and raped her. She added the accused managed to flee after committing crime. The applicant asked police to register case against the accused and to arrest him. Police filed a case and began investigation, the police spokesman added.

He said the accused was held while the victim woman was brought to hospital for medico-legal report. He said that the police would produce the accused before a court of law to obtain his physical remand.

Abducted girl recovered

Meanwhile, PS Banigala officials recovered an abducted girl and arrested the kidnapper, a police spokesman said.

He said that a citizen submitted an application at Banigala police station stating that his daughter namely Shehnaz was kidnapped by an unknown person. Upon receiving the application, the police team registered the case and started investigation. Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in recovering the abducted girl and arrested the kidnapper.

The accused was identified as Waqas. Further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. No laxity will be tolerated in official duties, he maintained.