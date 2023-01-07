Share:

HARIPUR - haripur police’s drive against criminals and fugitives during the year 2022 apprehended 388 drug dealers and seized huge quantities of drugs.

According to the 2022 performance report, Haripur police along with the narcotics eradication team arrested 388 drug dealers and recovered 864 kg 34 grams of hashish, 160 kg 229 grams of heroin, 09 kg 713 grams of ice, and 8457 litres of alcohol. Police have also registered 971 cases against the accused under the prohibited Drugs act.

During the action against fugitives and criminals, and illegal arms during a search and strike operation in the year 2022, Haripur police also seized 27 Kalashnikovs, 109 rifles, 772 guns, 1944 pistols, and 169528 cartridges of various bores, patrols, and blockades, and 1068 cases were registered under arms Ordinance.

Following the violation of the National action plan, police registered cases 557 against non-availability of security arrangements and installation of CCTV cameras 563 cases, 17 under the Hotel and Inns Act, 223 under the Firing Act, 127 under the Loudspeaker Act, 794 cases were registered against the drivers. While 6197 were bound for bail, 3436 suspects were arrested and legal action was taken against them.

similarly, police registered 15 cases against the gamblers under the Gambling act after arresting the accused involved in the incidents of theft, robbery, and violence. stolen properties amounting to Rs 32.6 million rupees have also been recovered and 388 criminals wanted in various cases were arrested.