LAKKI MARWAT/ PESHAWAR - Two unidentified gunmen riding on a motorcycle Friday shot dead a police official and his friend in Pahar Khel area of Lakki Marwat. According to district police, both the attackers managed to escape from the scene. The martyred policeman riding on a bike was on his way home along with his friend when they were targeted. A team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the martyred policeman identified as Younas Khan and his friend Asmatullah Khan to the district hospital, while police cordoned off the area and started a search operation Meanwhile, Station House Officer Matni police station Imran Uddin was injured in a gun attack in Peshawar’s Matni Bazaar on Friday. According to police sources, SHO Imran uddin was performing duty along with another team during Friday prayers in Matni Bazaar when unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on them. Police officials said that other police officers present at the spot arrested one of the assailants, while his other two accomplices managed to escape. Police said the SHO was shot in the leg and his condition was out of danger, while the assailant has been arrested and shifted to Matni police station, and further investigation is underway.