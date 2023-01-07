Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday announced that his ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will participate fully in the municipal elections of Karachi and will be successful. PPP will have mayors in both the major and most populated cities of the province, Karachi and Hyderabad, he said while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Friday.

The provincial minister said though his party in Sindh province cannot extend the date of the elections and make delimitations as it is not their authority. Ghani said that the issue of constituencies is in the Sindh High Court. He assured the nation that the election will be held on time and a protest is the right of political parties.

He also said the actions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his allied politician of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad are similar.