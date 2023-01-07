Share:

The citizens of Pakistan are voicing their concerns and anger regarding the resurgence of terror, especially in KP, Balochistan and the newly merged districts (NMDs) that have suffered the most at the hands of terrorism over the past two decades. This Friday, thousands of people in South Waziristan’s Wana took to the streets against the recent wave of terrorism and demanded the immediate restoration of peace in the region. The anger and fear is understandable considering how these people were displaced during the war on terror and got to experience peace and normalcy only for a few years before terrorists once again turned up at their doorstep.

In fact, on Thursday an even larger number of people took to the streets in the Bajaur tribal district of KP against the increasing lawlessness, targeted attacks, and instances of extortion. Both demonstrations were attended by local elders, political workers, activists, and leaders of parties such as the PPP, AWP, PML-N, ANP and PTM. The sentiment is not a new one. The return of terrorists will not be tolerated by the people in these regions and it is the responsibility of the state and provincial authorities to bring the situation under control. In fact, it should be mentioned that large protests were held in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts on the 1st of this month with identical demands under the banner of local peace committees.

The return of terrorism is unacceptable to these people as they cannot afford any more bloodshed. One cannot question the palpable anger and disappointment at the government’s failing to prevent the rise of the TTP keeping in mind the suffering and trauma experienced by these people. Therefore, a crucial element of the government’s counter-strategy should be to engage with the residents of these restive areas, make them feel heard, and ensure that their concerns are taken into account.

Meanwhile, the state’s kinetic operations have begun as yesterday security forces killed 11 militants, including a key TTP commander, in a raid in South Waziristan. It is encouraging to see this pre-emptive action that helped foil a major terrorist activity that was being planned. However, while conducting these raids, it is imperative that the excesses of counter-terrorism operations are taken into account, which is a major grievance of the residents of KP and the NMDs. This time around, the approach should be people-centric, as the people who have openly rejected terror are equal partners in this war.