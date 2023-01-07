Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) welcomed the Rt. Hon. Lord Aamer Sarfraz of Kensington who is a Senior Advisor to several NYSE listed technological firms including DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Yancey Spruill, CEO DigitalOcean, and Aaqib Gadit who is the Founder of Cloudways with a gong ceremony to celebrate acquisition of Cloudways by DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. This is the biggest acquisition by value of a Pakistani software firm by an international firm.

Farrukh H. Khan, MD & CEO PSX, speaking at the occasion welcomed the guests at Pakistan Stock Exchange. He said “This acquisition by DigitalOcean of Cloudways is testament to the fact that Pakistani tech companies present a compelling business opportunity for strategic and portfolio investors. The talent pool in information technology (IT) ecosystem is impressive which is why there is significant potential in this industry. Crucially the IT industry is capable of growing export of services at a compounded rate, which is of great importance for Pakistan at this juncture. If we see investments in the venture capital space, despite challenges startup funding was $347 million in 2022.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has established legal definitions for startups, and the federal government has helped set up Special Technology Zones to support the IT industry.” In the end, Farrukh H. Khan thanked the guests and hoped this acquisition would augur well for the IT industry of this country.