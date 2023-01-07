Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) on Friday awarded PhD degrees to its five scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis. According to spokesperson, Maqsood Ahmad was awarded degree in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Formative Stages of Modern Urdu Ghazal (Ghalib to Iqbal)’, Aisha Umar in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Production and Purification of Extracellular Laccase from Indigenous Species of Ganoderma’, Nafisa Gull in the subject of Polymer Technology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Hybrid Hydrogels for Controlled Drug Release System’, Muhammad Naveed Ashraf in the subject of Polymer Technology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Synthesis, Characterization and Application of Novel Eco-Friendly Polymeric Leather Tanning Agents’ and Faseeha Khursheed in the subject of Home Economics (Human Development and Family Studies) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Psychosocial Predictors of School Refusal Behavior among Middle School Students’.

Meanwhile, PU Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Urdu Part-I & II annual examination 2022, MSc Chemistry Part-I annual examination 2022, MA Arabic, History Part-II annual examination 2022 and MSc Space Science Part-II annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.