Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday held the International Monetary Fund (IMF) responsible for the economic crisis as the international lender is pressuring the government to increase fuel prices and withdraw subsidies.

Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad on Saturday, he said that the country is passing through difficult phase right now and the inflation in the country is due to the IMF.

The minister said that the international lender has tied the loan with the implementation of conditions laid down by it, adding that the prices of commodities will skyrocket if government implement the agreement and with the increase in fuel prices, inflation will also increase.

“People are making up different stories regarding the IMF agreement, on the other hand, a shameless person wants the country to default,” he added.