KARACHI-Sarfaraz Ahmed’s brilliant form with the bat continued as he almost pulled off a memorable Test victory for Pakistan with fourth-inning century against New Zealand, helping the hosts to draw the second Test and the series here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Friday.

Sarfaraz, who had already scored three fifties in as many innings, once again stood firm in the critical situation for Pakistan as he walked out to the middle with 77-4.The hosts were struggling after losing five wickets for 80 runs before Sarfaraz and Saud Shakeel giving them a hope to save the match.The Karachi-born Sarfaraz along with Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman not only took Pakistan out of trouble but showed positive intent to win the match.

Resuming the innings at the overnight score of 0-2, Pakistan’s chase did not get the momentum as they kept on losing wickets on regular intervals.When opener Imam-ul-Huq (12) was bowled by IshSodhi at 35,captain Babar Azam joined Shan Masood and the both added 42 runs for the fourth-wicket stand.

Babar (27) and Shan(35) couldn’t contribute big in the total and departed within a span of three runs leaving Pakistan at 80-5. The Team Green, which wasabout to facethe fifth defeat at home in last eight matches when they still needed 239 runs in as many as 70 overs with five wickets in hand, Sarfaraztook the responsibility and played a very sensible and memorable inning. First with Saud Shakeel,both added 123 runs for the sixth-wicket partnership taking Pakistan back into the game.

Sarfaraz scored majority of runs but centurion of first innings Saud Shakeeladopted defensive approach and scored 32 off 146 deliveries, helping his side to draw the match.At a total of 203, Saud lost his patience and tried to cut the ball off Michael Bracewell, which was caught at slip by Darryl Mitchell.

Sarfarazremained firm and consistent and along with Agha Salman,both made the things interesting and kept on adding significant runs in the total. After playing a knock of 30 with a strike rate of 75, Salman got out while trying to hit hard to Matt Henry. At that stage, Pakistan still needed 46 runs in possible 12 overs.

Number 9 Hassan Ali also lost his wicket at 282 and then Naseem Shah joinedSarfaraz. Due to bad lights, umpires barred New Zealand seamers from bowling and asked the visitors to continue with spinners. Bracewell came back as a lucky charm for New Zealand as he dismissed Sarfaraz on 118 with Pakistan still needed 32 more runs from a famous victory or negotiate 6.3 overs for a draw.

Naseem and Abrar Ahmed made the things interesting with a mixture of defense and attack for their 17-run unbeaten partnership.The last pair faced 21 deliveries to score 17 runs that included two fours and a six before field umpires Aleem Dar and Alex Wharf decided to called off the match.Sarfaraz Ahmed was adjudged player of the match as well as player of the series for 196 runs in the match and overall 335 runs in the series.

Scores in brief

NEW ZEALAND 449 (Conway 122, Latham 71, Abrar 4-149) AND 277-5d (Bracewell 74*, Blundell 74, Hamza 1-38) drew with PAKISTAN 408 (Shakeel 125*, Imam 83, Ajaz 3-88) and 304-9 (Sarfaraz 118, Masood 35, Bracewell 4-75).