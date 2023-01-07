Share:

Lahore - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that software’s of ‘Smart Eye’ and Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under Tenant Registration System (TRS) have been proved very helpful to maintain law and order in the city, securing life and properties of citizens to trace as well as grab the law breakers and harden criminal. ‘’Smart Eye (Combination of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye)’’, has proved very beneficial to arrest criminals particularly proclaimed offenders. According to the report, during last year, Lahore Police enrolled more than 05 lac 74 thousand tenants under TRS and also enrolled more than 19 thousands private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under ROPE. Lahore Police, through Smart Eye Software, checked record of more than 89 lac and 63 thousand last year and Police through this Smart Eye arrested as many as 1885 law breakers and criminals. Alarge number of Proclaimed and Targeted offenders as well as Court Absconders was also traced during checking process through these software’s during last year. More than 07 lac 44 thousand persons and more than 03 lac 20 thousand vehicles were checked through e- police check Posts previous year whereas arrested 2415 persons through e-checking and recovered 2761 stolen vehicles. As many as 2159 hotels, guest houses, hostels and factories were checked through Smart Eye application last year. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed all the divisional SsP, DSsP and SHOs to further improve their performance regarding enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through Tenants Registration System so as to enable Lahore Police to grab the habitual criminals as well as proclaimed offenders. Lahore Police in its annual report regarding the performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS), ‘Smart Eye’ software and Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) have issued details of the checking, enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through this system.