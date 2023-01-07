Share:

The 21st century sees a major increasing problem in regard to political, social, and economic inequality. These issues are growing at an astonishing rate and if they are not resolved soon, they’ll cause us to degrade as a human race and destroy the infrastructure for future generations to come. Social inequality is when resources in a given society are distributed unevenly typically through norms of allocation that engender defined categories of people.

One of the most evident factors of these is gender inequality. This can be seen in many areas of the world such as the workplace where women have a glass ceiling which results in them not obtaining promotions and higher training.

It has been noted that men get promoted at higher rates. In turn, 85% to 75% of all women in large corporations are in a glass ceiling situation according to the Huffington Post. The gender pay gap is also a very large growing sector of inequality in today’s world. According to a report on payscale.com, they have estimated that a woman’s salary is 20% less than that of a male with the same qualifications and experience.

For women, this can become discouraging and frustrating as it is easier for a male to move up the corporate ladder. In most instances this causes women to leave their jobs and rather run the household thus leaving only men as the breadwinner to support the family. This proves how deeply social and economic inequality runs in today’s business world as this prejudice is set as a growing standard. This in turn causes economic inequality to increase.

RUQIA DAHANI,

Lahore.