ISLAMABAD-Severe cold conditions continue in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Valley. A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.5°C, today, against last night’s minus 6.4°C which was the coldest for the season so far. Today’s minimum temperature was 3.6°C below normal, he added.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.6°C against minus 6.2°C, the lowest recorded this season for the gateway town of Kashmir. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.7°C below normal, he said.

Pahalgam, the meteorological department official said, recorded a low of minus 8.6°C against minus 9.2°C on the previous night.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.3°C below normal for the place, he added.