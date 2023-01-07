Share:

Bakhmut, Ukraine-Artillery exchanges pounded war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine on Friday despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to stop attacking for 36 hours.

The brief ceasefire declared by Putin earlier this week was supposed to begin at 0900 GMT Friday and would have been the first full pause since Moscow’s invasion in February 2022.

But AFP journalists heard both outgoing and incoming shelling in the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine after the time when the Russian ceasefire was supposed to have begun. Moscow’s forces also struck Ukraine’s second-largest city Kramatorsk in the east, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration said.

“The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been hit but there were no victims.

Putin’s order to stop fighting during the Orthodox Christmas came after Moscow suffered its worst reported loss of life in the war and as Ukraine’s allies pledged to send armoured vehicles and a second Patriot air defence battery to aid Kyiv.

Ceasefire ‘not serious’

Tymoshenko earlier said that Moscow’s forces had struck the southern city of Kherson in an attack that left several people dead or wounded.

“They talk about a ceasefire. This is who we are at war with,” said Tymoshenko. Russia’s defence ministry said however it was respecting its unilateral ceasefire and accused Ukraine’s forces of continued shelling. Both countries celebrate Orthodox Christmas and the Russian leader’s order came following ceasefire calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch Putin supporter.

Ukraine had already dismissed the halt -- due to last until the end of Saturday (2100 GMT) -- as a strategy by Russia to gain time to regroup its forces and bolster its defences following a series of battlefield reversals. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the unilateral ceasefire “cannot and should not be taken seriously” while a close advisor said Russia “must leave the occupied territories” for there to be any real let up in hostilities. US President Joe Biden was equally dismissive, saying Putin was just “trying to find some oxygen.”