KARACHI-A student was shot dead over spat with fellow students at a coaching centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13 while leaving another injured.

Reports said that some students fell into an argument at the centre but the administration calmed them down for the moment. However, a student, identified as Luqman, came back to the centre accompanied by friends with a klashnikov, and opened fire at his class fellow leaving him severely injured. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. On the other hand, another student got injured. The dead body has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. The police have started the investigation.