LARKANA- Hundreds of boys and girl students of various schools of Larkana are constantly holding protest demonstrations separately in and outside their respective schools while holding placards and shouting slogans here on Friday against lethargic and lukewarm attitude of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) authorities who have issued a notification to charge each student of Rs1,100 from 9th class and 2,600 from 10th class poor students despite the fact that Sindh government has declared free education upto matric in the province. These students belonged to Government Pilot Higher secondary School, Government Model English School, Government Municipal Higher Secondary School, Government Saint Joseph High School, Government Girls Higher School, Government Little Folks School, Government Deeni Madressa High School, Government High School, Kanga village, Rahim Bughio village and other schools of Naundero etc. They shouted slogans against the BISE authorities which had daringly and openly violated government directives for their nefarious designs. Agitating students said that free textbooks are supplied to them by the government along with free education but this time BISE is charging Rs1,100 from each 9th class students and Rs2,600 from 10th class students as annual fee which is criminal act despite free education across Sindh. They said that if the BISE did not withdraw its arbitrary decision then so many students will be deprived of their basic right to education and remain illiterate as their parents cannot pay them because of flood devastation. They urged PPP Chairman and Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Education Minister Sardar Shah and Secretary, Universities and Boards to look into the matter personally forthwith and order withdrawal of the notification and remove Larkana BISE chairman or else, they will not sit silently for their fundamental rights.