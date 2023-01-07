Share:

ISLAMABAD - Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday joined the investigation of Ramzan Sugar Mills money laundering case in the Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore.

A spokesman of the FIA in a statement, issued from Islamabad, said that Suleman provided his reply to questionnaire, already given to him by the agency, about benami accounts of sugar mills. “Further investigation of the case is under way,” he said, adding that the court has fixed the hearing of the case on January 7.

Last month, Suleman had appeared before the FIA in the money laundering case registered against him and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

During the appearance, the probe team had handed him over a questionnaire in connection with the investigation.

On December 11 last year, Suleman had returned to Pakistan after spending four years in self-exile, He had gone abroad in