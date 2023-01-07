Share:

WANA - Thousands of tribesmen yesterday held a protest demonstration against the rising terrorism in the tribal areas.

The peaceful protesters holding white flags and beating traditional drums demanded of the authorities to restore peace in their area.

A number of leaders from different political parties including PPP, PTM, PML-N, and AWP were reported to have participated in the protest, holding the government responsible for increasing terrorist incidents across the country. They also warned the authorities that protests in the area would continue until the elimination of the terrorists from the tribal region. Meanwhile, Mohsin Dawar, an member of the National Assembly from North Waziristan, said in a tweet that the Pashtuns of South Waziristan have come out in large numbers in Wana to protest against terrorism “and Talibanisation in our areas”. “Our people refuse to be used as cannon fodder and scapegoats in the new great game being imposed on the region,” he added.

The protest comes a day after security forces killed at least 11 terrorists, including a militant commander and two suicide bombers, in an intelligence-based operation in Wana. The military’s media wing said security forces “successfully foiled a high-profile terrorist activity” during the operation.

On the occasion, the speakers noted that there was an increase in attacks on security personnel in Wana, while ordinary citizens were being kidnapped for extortion.

They complained that the government had failed to control the situation and warned that protests in the area would continue until a police force was constituted to eliminate both the “good and bad Taliban” from the area. Awami National Party leader Ayaz Wazir — who also attended the protest — told the media that no one was safe in Wana, from political leaders to traders, tribal leaders and contractors. “Today, thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand peace. We won’t sit quietly until the government guarantees peace,” he added. There has been a 51 per cent increase in terrorist attacks in Pakistan since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Since then, over 420 terrorist attacks were recorded in Pakistan. In three months alone, the banned TTP claimed responsibility for 141 attacks.