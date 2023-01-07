Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh Revenue Board on Friday suspended three more officials of deputy commissioner Matiari office in the M-6 Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway land scam case.

According to the notification issue here, the Sindh Revenue Board has suspended the assistant of former DC Matiari Zulfiar Ali Shah, accountant Zarial Shah and Elahi Bux with immediate effect.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team earlier arrested the ‘front man’ of private contractor Rehmatullah Solangi in the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam. Accused Zawar Shah was taken into custody from Sukkur to be shifted to Karachi on transit remand.

According to documents, the National Highway Authority (NHA) had released an amount of Rs4.09 billion to DC Matiari for the purchase of land for M-6 motorway. The accused drew Rs1.82 billion cash from the bank for the procurement of land for 70 kilometres of the road. An amount of Rs4 billion was transferred to another account by the accused which earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques, according to case papers.