ISLAMABAD-Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Friday announced that the corporation has reduced the price of premium brand (Dalda) ghee by Rs 12 per kilogram.

According to press release, the price of 5 kg tin has also been reduced by Rs. 50.

Furthermore, 1 kg of premium brand ghee (Dalda) would be available at Rs 500 per kilogram instead of Rs 512, whereas, 5 kg tin new price was set at Rs 2530 as compared to Rs 2580. The new prices have been applied immediately, it added.

For purchasing items other than those subsidized, no terms apply nor any password needed.

One-time password (OTP) has been temporarily abolished for the un-targeted subsidy customers, now they can get subsidy by just showing the original and valid identity cards.

Only targeted subsidies (Registered customers of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will send their ID Card number to 5566 to get one-time password for the purchasing of subsidized items.

Subsidy is being given only on wheat flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and rice. In addition to subsidized items, hundreds of items of other standard brands are also available at affordable prices than market.