LAHORE - Imported vaccine has been purchased to counter lumpy skin disease in animals. Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin presided over a meet­ing held regarding the control of lumpy skin disease.

He said that Punjab had purchased inexpensive and quality lumpy skin vaccine. All arrangements had been completed in the province before the re­currence of the disease.

Sardar Shahabuddin said that vaccination against lumpy skin disease would be started from January 15 across the province. He further said that vaccination campaign would be strict­ly monitored and monitoring teams had been formed in this regard. Real time monitoring of the campaign would be done through 9211 sys­tem. He said that he and Punjab Livestock Sec­retary would inspect the campaign.