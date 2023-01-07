Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHA N - A woman gave birth to a baby in Rescue 1122 ambulance while being shifted to hospital at Lakki Marwat on Friday. The Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat spokesman said that a pregnant woman resident of Naurang Tehsil was being shifted in an ambulance to hospital for childbirth. Due to the medical condition of the woman, the Rescue’s female medical emergency technicians, Kausar Jabbeen and Sahiba Bibi handled the case in a professional manner and the woman gave birth to a healthy child in ambulance.