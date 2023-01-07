Share:

ISALAMABAD - Woolen clothes were distributed among orphans and homeless children at Model Children homes under the aegis of the social welfare department here on Friday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Amina Alam with In charge children home Lubna Ashfaq distributed the clothes.

She said that children at model homes were being provided all facilities, including education and food, adding that:” It is our collective responsibility to provide protection to shelterless children”.

RS 119,500 FINE IMPOSED ON PROFITEERS

The price control magistrates in the district imposed a fine of Rs 119,500 on profiteers here on Friday. A spokesperson for the district government said price monitoring teams held 1,109 inspections in various bazaars and markets, and checked prices of edible items. They held 31 shopkeepers for overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on them.

They also sealed three shops and arrested two shopkeepers over violations.

FOUR OUTLAWS HELD AFTER ENCOUNTER

City Jaranwala police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four dacoits after an encounter. A patrolling squad of the City Jaranwala police station spotted five suspects riding on motorcycles near Chak No.237-GB and signaled them to stop but they accelerated the speed. The police chased the suspects and asked them to surrender but they took shelter at a site and opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

The police also returned fire and during the shootout, four outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground, whereas, their fifth accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested four outlaws identified as Mehdi Hassan, Shan, Naeem and Nifasat. A special team has been constituted to arrest the escaped accused. The injured outlaws were shifted to hospital for treatment. Further investigation way underway.