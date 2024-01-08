10th Int’l Ramazan, Diabetes Conference organized

Monday, January 08, 2024
APP
January 07, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  The 10th International Ramazan and Diabetes Conference was organized here on Saturday to spread awareness regarding the prevention of diabetes complica­tions during Ramazan.

Provincial Minister of Health Dr. Javed Akram was the chief guest at the conference. 

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Nadeem Jan, Provincial Minis­ter Dr. Jamal Nasir, Director BIDE Prof. Abdul Basit, Vice Chancellor RMU Dr. Umar, Dr. Umar and oth­er doctors participated in the con­ference.

At the conference, awareness was given regarding the preven­tion of diabetes complications during Ramazan.

Dr. Javed Akram said that diabet­ics could fast during Ramazan.

Administering insulin and checking sugar during fasting does not break the fast, Dr. Javed Akram added.

The physician should educate the diabetic patients about the benefits of fasting, he said.

Dr. Javed Akram said that fasting is very important to lose weight, adding diabetic patients should take special care of their diet during fasting.

He informed that large-scale re­search is being conducted in Eu­rope regarding the benefits of fast­ing.

“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) told us about the benefits of the fast­ing fourteen hundred years ago,” he added.

