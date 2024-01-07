5-member LHC bench to hear petitions against appellate tribunals’ decisions

LAHORE - La­hore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Saturday formed a 5-member bench to hear writ petitions against the deci­sions of election appellate tri­bunals. As per an LHC press release issued here, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will head the bench whereas Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Faisal Za­man Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan will be its members. The petitions against deci­sions of election appellate tribunals should be filed only at LHC Principal Seat. The bench will hear the writ peti­tions against the decisions of the election tribunals regard­ing the approval and rejec­tion of the nomination papers of the candidates for the gen­eral seats of the National and Provincial Assembly, besides women and non-Muslim seats for the General Election 2024. The bench will start hearing the writ petitions from January 9.