Sunday, January 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

5-member LHC bench to hear petitions against appellate tribunals’ decisions

5-member LHC bench to hear petitions against appellate tribunals’ decisions
Agencies
January 07, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  La­hore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Saturday formed a 5-member bench to hear writ petitions against the deci­sions of election appellate tri­bunals. As per an LHC press release issued here, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will head the bench whereas Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Faisal Za­man Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan will be its members. The petitions against deci­sions of election appellate tribunals should be filed only at LHC Principal Seat. The bench will hear the writ peti­tions against the decisions of the election tribunals regard­ing the approval and rejec­tion of the nomination papers of the candidates for the gen­eral seats of the National and Provincial Assembly, besides women and non-Muslim seats for the General Election 2024. The bench will start hearing the writ petitions from January 9.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1704514504.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024