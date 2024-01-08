Monday, January 08, 2024
5622 FIRs lodged against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI  -   Rawal­pindi District Police regis­tered over 5622 FIRs against underage drivers during a special campaign so far, said a police spokesman. 

He informed that police on the directives of City Po­lice Officer (CPO) Rawalpin­di, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers. 

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to con­trol traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. The parents were also advised to discourage driv­ing by underage drivers. He said that fatal road ac­cidents occur due to speed­ing and reckless driving of the drivers particularly un­derage. 

The ongoing operation against underage drivers and other traffic rules vio­lators had been accelerat­ed on the instructions of the CPO. The vehicles and mo­torcycles of the underage drivers were also being im­pounded in respective po­lice stations, he said. 

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, police were also conduct­ing awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age require­ments for obtaining a driv­er’s license, he added.

