7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Girls and Boys Basketball from 23rd

LAHORE - The 7th Commissioner Ka­rachi Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament will be played from January 23 to 30 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

This was announced by Tournament Organiser Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan, who also revealed that the event is being conducted under the auspices of Fir­dous Ittihad and Sports Welfare Organization and in collaboration with Usman Basketball Club and with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association.

To organise the tourna­ment in a befitting man­ner, a committee has been formed under the super­vision of Assistant Com­missioner Arambagh Nida Suman, in which secretary of girls event Zaima Khatun, Secretary of boys event Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya, Media Coordinator Ejaz Ah­mad Qureshi, KBBA Secre­tary Tariq Hussain, Saddar TMA Ahmar Shafiq, MCB’s Mohammad Haider Khan, NBP’s Azmatullah Khan, UBL’s Zulfiqar Abbas, Metro Pakistan’s Imran Ahmed Shamim, business leader Asif Gulfam, Ghulam Ab­bas Jamal Adv, Mohammad Yaqoob, Saeeda Iftikhar and Nasreen Gul are included. Commissioner Karachi is the patron-in-chief, the Deputy Commissioner South patron and Ghulam Mohammad Khan is the chief organizer. The teams willing to partici­pate in the tournament have been instructed to confirm their participation to the girls organizer Zaima Kha­tun and the boys organizer Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya by January 20. The draws for the tournament will be held on January 21.