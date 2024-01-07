Sunday, January 07, 2024
Alhamra welcomes enthusiasts to ‘The Lure of Wasli’ inauguration

APP
January 07, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Alhamra Art Gallery welcomed art en­thusiasts to the unveiling of ‘The Lure of Wasli’, a mesmer­izing exhibition featuring 35 miniature artworks, crafted by 12 distinguished artists. The grand opening saw the con­vergence of luminaries in the art world, with Prof. Nazish Attaullah, celebrated for her significant contribution to the art, attending the event alongside renowned artists Salima Hashmi and Bilal Ahmed. This exhibition shed light on Was­li as a unique medium, exploring its nuanced possibilities through a myriad of expressions. Carefully curated by the accomplished Asim Akhtar, the artists bring their distinc­tive perspectives to life, creating a visual symphony that resonates with cultural richness. Prof. Nazish, in her state­ment, said: “The ‘Lure of Wasli’ at Alhamra Art Gallery is a testament to the enduring beauty of traditional art forms. It’s heartening to witness artists embracing the distinctive canvas of Wasli, infusing it with contemporary narratives. The delicate strokes and vibrant hues tell stories that tran­scend time, inviting the viewers into a world where creativ­ity knows no bounds.

APP

