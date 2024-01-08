ANF recovers 12 kg drugs in 5 operations; arrests 2 accused

RAWALPINDI - An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five op­erations across the country managed to recover over 12 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Head­quarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 150 grams weed was recovered from two parcels sent from the UK at the courier office in Rawalpindi.

510 grams Ice and 90 grams heroin were recov­ered from two different parcels sent from Jinnah Airport to Bahrain and Aus­tralia.

In an operation, 9 kg Ice drug and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of two suspects netted near Lahore railway station.

Cases under the An­ti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the ar­rested accused while inves­tigations are under process.