APBF calls for cut in key policy rate to ensure ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD - As the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was likely to announce the new monetary policy in the next meeting this month, the All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has called for a cut in the monetary policy rate to attain the high position in Ease of Do­ing Business ranking, amidst record high markup rate, hyperinflation and rising en­ergy prices. In a statement issued on Satur­day, APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood said that already unprecedented inflation and high markup rate have drastically re­duced private sector borrowings during the outgoing fiscal year, besides the coun­try has been far behind in the ease of doing business ranking. So, further hike in dis­count rate will deteriorate the economic conditions, he added. He said the SBP has raised its key policy rate by 12.25 percent­age points since April 2022, mainly to curb soaring inflation. However, it held rates steady in June saying inflation had peaked at 38pc in the preceding month. It raised rates by 100 bps at an emergency meet­ing in an effort to secure IMF funds, citing slightly deteriorated inflation outlook.

Maaz Mahmood said that the central bank raised its key interest rate to 22 per­cent, exceeding investor expectations, as the cash-strapped country attempts to en­courage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release critical funding. The key rate of the State Bank of Pakistan now stands at 22 percent, its highest level since October 1996. Now, there are reports that the SBP would raise the interest rate by an­other 1 percent at the upcoming meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to please IMF. The APBF chief suggested the central bank to adopt an accommodative monetary policy stance, asking the finance minister to fulfill his commitment of rein­ing in inflation besides cutting interest rate and strengthening the undervalued local currency against dollar. In the last sched­uled meeting of December 2023, the SBP maintained the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent citing that the decision took into consideration the impact of the surge in gas prices in November 2023, which exceeded the MPC’s initial projections for inflation.

The MPC acknowledged that this could have repercussions for the inflation out­look, but also noted certain mitigating fac­tors, such as the recent decline in interna­tional oil prices and improved availability of agricultural produce.