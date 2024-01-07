Appeal against acceptance of Maryam's nomination papers from NA-119 rejected

The election tribunal in Lahore has reportedly rejected the appeal against the acceptance of Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-119 constituency.

PTI candidate Nadeem Sheerwani had filed an appeal with the appellate tribunal against the decision of the returning officer.

The returning officer had approved the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, the chief organiser of the PML-N, for NA-119.

Meanwhile, PML-N Tahmina Daultana has also been granted permission to contest elections from NA-158 and PP-230.